Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 681,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 303.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.