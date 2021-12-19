KUN Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00026402 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $24,890.43 and $1,430.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars.

