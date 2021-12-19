Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,978.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $500,675.47 and approximately $27,978.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.