Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Cap Hits $230.91 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $230.91 million and $14.56 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.