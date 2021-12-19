Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $669.17 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.18 and a 200-day moving average of $615.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

