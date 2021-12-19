Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $19.99 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $735,152.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.