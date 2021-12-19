Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

