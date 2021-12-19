Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.