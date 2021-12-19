Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

