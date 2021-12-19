Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.