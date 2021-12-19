Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 851.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

