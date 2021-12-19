Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 12,645 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

