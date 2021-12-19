Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

