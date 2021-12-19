Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $55,219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.16 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

