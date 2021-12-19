Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 246.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

