Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $210.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

