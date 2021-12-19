Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

