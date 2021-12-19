Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

