Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,786,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.13. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

