Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.47. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

