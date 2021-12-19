Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.