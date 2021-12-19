Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Motco grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 31,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.45 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

