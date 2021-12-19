Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

