Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $133.38 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.