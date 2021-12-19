Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

PANW opened at $530.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

