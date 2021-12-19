Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 16,123 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.