Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $128.14 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

