Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 6,373 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.