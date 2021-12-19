Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 8,880 Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for 2.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 14.53% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBX. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 54.5% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 454,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at $1,732,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at $298,000.

TBX stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

