Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

