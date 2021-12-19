Lattice Token Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and $251,221.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

