LBRY Credits Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $140,304.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

