Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.63. 12,572,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299,160. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $187.88 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

