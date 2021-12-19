Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

