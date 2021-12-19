Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,361.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 243,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $129.53. 12,612,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

