Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 689,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,098,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $252,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 435,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,482,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

