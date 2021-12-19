Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

