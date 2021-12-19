Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

