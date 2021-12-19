Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

