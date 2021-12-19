Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PayPal by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

