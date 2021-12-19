Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Loews by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

