Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

