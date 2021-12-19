Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,970 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,820 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

