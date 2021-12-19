Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,982 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.