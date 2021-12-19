L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LNFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,637. L&F Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.