Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,844. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

