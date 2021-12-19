Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

