Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,936.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $214,936.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00333242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

