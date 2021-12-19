LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0236 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and $18,716.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007006 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,071,912,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,495,180 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

