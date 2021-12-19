Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million.

LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $18.99 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

